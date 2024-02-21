  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Goa CM launches yatra

Goa CM launches yatra
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Flagging off the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ of Bhagya Lakshmi cluster, in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri on Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Swant...

Hyderabad: Flagging off the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ of Bhagya Lakshmi cluster, in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri on Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Swant lashed out at the BRS and Congress.

He said the BRS promised ‘nillu, nidhulu, niyamakalu’, but implemented none. ‘The Congress which came to power on falsehood in Telangana with six guarantees failed to fulfil its electoral promises.

Sawant thanked people for the BJP doubling its vote share to 14% in the Assembly elections and electing more party MLA. Listing out how the party delivered both development and welfare schemes under PM Modi in 10 years, he said, "the country with a fragile economy emerged as world’s fifth economic power. It is all set to become the third largest economy." He asked people to support the party to bring Modi as PM for third time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X