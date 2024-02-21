Goa CM launches yatra

Hyderabad: Flagging off the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ of Bhagya Lakshmi cluster, in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri on Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Swant lashed out at the BRS and Congress.

He said the BRS promised ‘nillu, nidhulu, niyamakalu’, but implemented none. ‘The Congress which came to power on falsehood in Telangana with six guarantees failed to fulfil its electoral promises.

Sawant thanked people for the BJP doubling its vote share to 14% in the Assembly elections and electing more party MLA. Listing out how the party delivered both development and welfare schemes under PM Modi in 10 years, he said, "the country with a fragile economy emerged as world’s fifth economic power. It is all set to become the third largest economy." He asked people to support the party to bring Modi as PM for third time.