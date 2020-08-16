Godavari close to 3rd warning level at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Flood in the Godavari is being continued and it crossed second danger level of 48 feet at 6 am today. Officials said flood will reach third danger level 53 feet by this afternoon. Present flood level is 50 feet at 9 am. With issuing of second danger level the officials alerted the people living both sides of Godavari banks and shifting them to shelters. Nithya anna dana satram was surrounded by rain and back water. Flood in theis being continued and it crossed second danger level of 48 feet at 6 am today. Officials said flood will reach third danger level 53 feet by this afternoon. Present flood level is 50 feet at 9 am. With issuing of second danger level the officials alerted the people living both sides of Godavari banks and shifting them to shelters. Nithya anna dana satram was surrounded by rain and back water.

Bathing ghats submerged under river water Road transportation from Bhadrachalam to other places has been cut off.

Meanwhile small and medium irrigation projects like Taliperu, Kinnerasani and Pedavagu projects have been overflowing and that water entering into Godavari River. Cotton and green gram and paddy crops underwater in Dummagudem, Bhadrachalam, Cherla and Manugur division.

The irrigation officials fitted motors at flood bank sluices and lifting backwater into Godavari in Bhadrachalam. Due to continues, rain farmers have stopped cultivation and labourer facing troubles in the agency areas.