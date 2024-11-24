Godavari to quench Hyderabad thirst

Hyderabad: The state government, which proposes to lift Godavari waters from Kondapochamma and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs to meet Hyderabad drinking water needs, will soon come out with a comprehensive report. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had asked officials to prepare the draft report.

During a review meeting on the transfer of 20 tmc feet of Godavari water with officials of the Irrigation department and Hyderabad Water Board, the Chief Minister asked the officials to work out the cost and the availability of water in each of the reservoirs. He told them to make a detailed fool-proof study based on ground realities and submit the report.

This report in all probability may be placed before the Assembly session. Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to prepare a procedure to invite tenders by the first week of next month and asked them to coordinate with officials of the Mission Bhagiratha. It may be mentioned here that the state government has allocated a budget of Rs 5,560 crore for the second phase of the Godavari drinking water project to meet the growing drinking water requirements of Hyderabad. This scheme is also aimed at rejuvenating the twin reservoirs of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar which are not only key sources of drinking water but also feed the Musi river. The drinking water needs of Hyderabad are presently supported by different sources. The city receives about 600 mgd of water, but given the rapid growth of Hyderabad would not be sustained for longer, the state government has planned to supply additional water to ensure the growing needs of the city’s requirement. It has plans to support the city till 2030 with an additional 170 MGD of water, hence it has plans to pump 20 tmc ft of Godavari water. As part of the phase-1, the HMWSSB is receiving 10 tmc ft from the Yellampalli project.