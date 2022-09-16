'Good' decision to name new Sectt after Dr Ambedkar: Bandi

Hyderabad: Stating that it was a 'good' decision to name the new Secretariat after Dr B R Ambedkar, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao to honour his promise of making a dalit CM and make him sit in the Secretariat.

Continuing his 'Praja Sangram padayatra' in the Cantonment Assembly constituency, he garlanded the statue of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on the occasion of Engineers' Day.

Later, talking to the media, Bandi alleged that KCR has no love for dalits and that his intent was to divert people's attention from videos of the Delhi liquor scam.

The BJP leader said the Centre would hold official celebration of the 'Liberation Day' at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be the chief guest. The Central forces would take part in the parade. Cultural programmes would be organised. He called upon city residents to come to Parade Grounds at 8 am on Saturday.

Bandi said it was after the Centre announced the celebration of Liberation Day, KCR issued a statement to hold the Integration Day. 'Only to appease the MIM party the CM was celebrating the 'Jathiya Samaikyhata Dinotsavam'.

"Why did he not celebrate September 17 for the last eight years? KCR is behaving like this by going to those who wanted to merge the region with Pakistan. He has friends, who insult Hindu gods. He doubts the Indian armed forces, who have undertaken surgical strikes and asks for proof. He imprisons those who talk about Hindus," said Bandi.

The BJP leader questioned whether celebrating the Liberation Day would mean opposing Hindus? And celebrating it as Integration Day respecting Muslims? KCR is distorting history, he alleged.

Bandi said the BJP had made 12 dalit leaders Union ministers and 1.25 lakh dalits industrialists. What happened to the 125-foot Ambedkar statue in the city, he asked.