Government providing all facilities to orphans in Telangana: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said that the government is providing all facilities to orphaned children. Along with MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, he visited a hostel for orphans at Nimboliadda on Thursday and inspected facilities provided to the children.

Along with the MLA, officials, staff and children, Yadav had lunch and stated that the food items were of good quality.

later speaking to the reporters, Minister Yadav said the government set up a Cabinet sub-committee with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod as the chairperson to help orphaned children. Orphaned, deserted children and those, who lost parents during Covid, will get all help in the hostel. Such children will be provided with accommodation, food and education in the hostel, he added.

The Minister stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is providing all help to orphaned children in the State. The committee will submit a report to the government in this regard. "With the CM's nod and support, we will provide more facilities and ensure education, food and accommodation to them," he stated.