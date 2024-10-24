Governor inaugurates Swadeshi Mela

Hyderabad: The Swadeshi Mela, organized by Swadeshi JagaranManch and Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan, was inaugurated today at People's Plaza in Hyderabad. Running until October 27, the event showcases a diverse array of indigenous products from across India. Telangana GovernorJishnu Dev Varma cut the ribbon to officially launch the mela.

In his address, he emphasized that Swadeshi is more than an economic policy; it represents a powerful call for self-reliance and national empowerment. He praised the efforts of Swadeshi JagaranManch in supporting local artisans and producers over the past 30 years, underscoring the significance of purchasing indigenous goods for fostering self-sufficiency at various levels.

National Convener CARSundaram echoed these sentiments, highlighting the "Vocal for Local" initiative aimed at promoting indigenous products as a national movement. The mela features approximately 350 stalls displaying local crafts from states such as Kashmir, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Concurrently, the Swadeshi Job Mela attracted over 16,000 candidates, resulting in 3,000 job placements, some of which were confirmed by the Governor himself. The event has become a vital platform for appreciating and boosting local businesses and products.