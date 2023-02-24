Governor takes part in Yadadri Brahmotsavam

Yadadri: Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy's Brahmotsavam is being celebrated with grandeur and devotional fervour. As part of the festivities, the Lord appeared as Vatapatra Sai on the fourth day. At Kalyana Mandapam, the Lord was exuded divine charm amidst Vata leaves.





A procession was taken out through the West Rajagopuram in the Tiru Mada streets. The Lord was later enthroned at Venchempu Mandapam amid Vedic chanting and Divya Prabandha Pasuras.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the seva utsav. She Yadagiri Gutta at 9.05 in the morning and visited Swayambhu Narasimha and performed a special puja. Later, she took part in the Vatapatrasai Alankara Seva. Earlier, she was accorded a traditional welcome by the temple priests.

Collector Pamela Satpathy, hereditary trustee B Narasimhamurthy, EO Geetha and temple officials participated in the programme.











