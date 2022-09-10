Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being targeted by TRS, flays Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: The State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders were insulting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan by linking her to their party.

Referring to the comments of the Governor against the State government, Bandi said the Governor spoke facts. He alleged that the TRS party was insulting the system of the Governor and added that they could not expect much from the batch of Kalvakuntla constitution. He claimed that the TRS party leaders were neither respecting the women nor respecting the Constitution authored by BR Ambedkar.

Noting that the Governor was asking the State government to give respect to her post and implement the Indian Constitution, he alleged that the State government was insulting the First Lady of the State by calling her a BJP leader. He made these comments on his official Twitter handle.

It may be noted here that the Governor of the State addressed media persons on the occasion of the completion of her three-year term as the State Governor on Thursday and levelled serious allegations against the State government. Responding to the allegations of the Governor, State Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and S Niranjan Reddy condemned her comments. They said it had become a fashion for the Governor to level allegations against CM KCR and the State government.