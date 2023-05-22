Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to visit Guvvala Gutta today

Nalgonda: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will visit Guvvala Gutta Thanda in Chandampetmandal on Monday.

She will hold interactions with the people and find out about their issues. There was a high incidence of kidney diseases in Thanda in the past.

The Governor will call on the ailing people and assure them of all assistance from the government. A medical doctor herself, she will try to find why Thanda became notorious for high prevalence of kidney diseases.

The Governor has been reaching out to the people in remote areas, especially GirijanThandas.

The tribals of Guvvalagutta Thanda, Suddabavi Thanda and Pogilla Thanda in the border villages of Nalgonda district used to face severe drinking water crises in the past.Under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, a 100-km pipeline has been laid from Marriguda and Krishna drinking water is being provided to those areas at present.