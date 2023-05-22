Live
- Grave threat: Faith-based terrorism
- China may not bail out ‘Iron Brother’
- Hindi heartland polls to set the tone for 2024
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd May 2023
- Narrow range trading likely as highest Call, Put bases at 18,200 strike
- Top-6 firms mcap falls by Rs 70,486.95 cr
- Markets remain range-bound
- Kiran Rijiju gone; but collegium ghost still haunts!
- International travel scam unearthed, 4 held, 80 passports seized
- 13th Prime Minister of India
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to visit Guvvala Gutta today
The Tribal hamlet has been struck by kidney ailments in recent past
Nalgonda: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will visit Guvvala Gutta Thanda in Chandampetmandal on Monday.
She will hold interactions with the people and find out about their issues. There was a high incidence of kidney diseases in Thanda in the past.
The Governor will call on the ailing people and assure them of all assistance from the government. A medical doctor herself, she will try to find why Thanda became notorious for high prevalence of kidney diseases.
The Governor has been reaching out to the people in remote areas, especially GirijanThandas.
The tribals of Guvvalagutta Thanda, Suddabavi Thanda and Pogilla Thanda in the border villages of Nalgonda district used to face severe drinking water crises in the past.Under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, a 100-km pipeline has been laid from Marriguda and Krishna drinking water is being provided to those areas at present.