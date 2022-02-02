Govt. committed to development of cantonment: Minister Talasani

The TRS government is committed to the development of cantonment. The Chief Minister has focused on development of cantonment and resolve the issues of the people in the area soon after the formation of Telangana, said minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.



The minister on Wednesday convened a meeting with MLA Saianna, Cantonment board CEO Ajith Reddy and water works officials at Cantonment board. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the free drinking water supply scheme is being implemented from February 1. "Each household in the cantonment will be given 20,000 litres of free drinking water every month which will an additional burden of Rs 1.5 crore on the government," he said.



He added that there are around 4 lakh population in the cantonment area for whom all the benefits provided by the government are being given including Kalayna Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, pension for senior citizens, disabled and widowed women. Eligible people in the area are also given double bedroom houses, the minister reminded.



Beverages corporation chairman Gajjela Nagesh, water works ED Satyanarayana, ENC Krishna, Board former vice president Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy and others were present.

