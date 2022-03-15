Govt. will bear education expenses of Ukraine returned students: CM KCR

In what could be termed as a benefit to the students returned from Ukraine, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the government would bear the education expenses of all the students so that they can continue their students.

Speaking in the last day of assembly session, the CM assured that the state government would shape the future of the students returned from the war-hit country. "Around 20,000 youngsters were pursuing education in Ukraine of which 740 students were from Telangana," the Chief Minister said.

Accordingly, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to write to the central government on the issue of supporting the educational needs of the students returned from Ukraine. The CM also lashed out at some Union Ministers for criticising the students stating that Indian medical students returning from Ukraine never managed to clear the qualifying examinations needed to pursue practice in India.