Graduate MLC elections a test for educated youth: Revanth Reddy

Mahbubnagar: TPCC working president Revanth Reddy said the upcoming Graduate MLC elections is one of the toughest tests, which the educated youth are going to face.

Addressing a gathering in Bhootpur mandal under Devarkadra constituency in the district on Thursday, he urged youth to elect Congress candidate Chinna Reddy, who is clean, humble and hard-working person and who will work for the welfare of unemployed graduates, employed youth and working employees and raise their voices in the Legislative Council and pull the government to address their issues on priority.

Alleging that the TRS was playing gimmicks to win Graduate MLC election of Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar constituency and fielded former Prime Minister's daughter Vani Devi, Revanth said that this clearly proves that TRS has already accepted its defeat and trying to cash in on sympathy cards to win MLC elections. 'But youth are not foolish, and they know, who did good for them.'

The TPCC working president questioned BJP MLC candidate Ramachandra Rao to explain what he did for the youth during his earlier stint as MLC in this region and why should graduates vote for him.

"The BJP government at the Centre had promised to create more than two crore jobs in the country annually, but today what we are witnessing is existing job holders are losing their livelihood and a steeply growing unemployment rate".

He also criticized earlier MLC candidate Prof K Nageshwar Rao, pointing out that Prof Rao had confined himself to TV shows for television analysis and left problems of youth and unemployed to winds.

Neither TRS nor BJP has the right to ask for votes and youth must vote for Congress candidate Chinna Reddy, who can launch hunger strike till death to achieve jobs, resolving problems of employees and others, Revanth stated.