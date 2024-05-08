Grand Farewell Day Celebrations in Government Degree College

Nagarkurnool: Farewell Day celebrations were celebrated by the students of Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool District Centre. In this program, a grand farewell meeting was arranged for the final year students, second year and first year students.

Students shared their experiences in the farewell meeting. The final year students felicitated the principal and faculty during the Farewell Day celebrations. Later, the students organized cultural programs with games. College Principal Qamar Shahjahan Sultana Vice Principal Sheikh Khazabi other faculty members and students participated in this program.