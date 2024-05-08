  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Grand Farewell Day Celebrations in Government Degree College

Grand Farewell Day Celebrations in Government Degree College
x
Highlights

Farewell Day celebrations were celebrated by the students of Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool District Centre.

Nagarkurnool: Farewell Day celebrations were celebrated by the students of Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool District Centre. In this program, a grand farewell meeting was arranged for the final year students, second year and first year students.

Students shared their experiences in the farewell meeting. The final year students felicitated the principal and faculty during the Farewell Day celebrations. Later, the students organized cultural programs with games. College Principal Qamar Shahjahan Sultana Vice Principal Sheikh Khazabi other faculty members and students participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X