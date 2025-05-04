Grand Idol Installation Ceremony of Sri Sri Sri Devamma Avva Gangamata Held at Thottunoni Doddi with Spiritual Fervor and Political Presence

Gadwal: A spiritually significant and culturally vibrant event took place at Thottunoni Doddi village in Aiza Mandal, under the Alampur Assembly Constituency, where the Vigraha Pratishtapana (idol installation) of Sri Sri Sri Devamma Avva Gangamata, along with flag post (Dhwajasthambam), gopuram (temple tower), and kalash (sacred pot) installations, was conducted with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The occasion was graced by former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar and Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari, who attended as chief guests. Their presence added significance to the event, which saw overwhelming participation from locals and devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sampath Kumar said, “With the blessings of Goddess Devamma, may all the people of this region prosper.” He expressed his happiness over the way the village collectively celebrated the event like a grand festival, showcasing unity and devotion.

Dr. Sampath Kumar urged the villagers to reflect not only on the development of their village but also on the progress of the entire mandal and constituency. He emphasized that upliftment of the poor and weaker sections is only possible through the Congress Party, which has always worked for the betterment of backward communities. He highlighted the efforts of the Congress party in enhancing BC reservations and working for social justice.

Responding to a long-standing demand from the villagers, Dr. Sampath Kumar promised to take initiative for the construction of a community hall in the village, affirming his commitment to the area’s development. He assured the people that they could approach him at any time for support related to development needs.

Following the speeches, the temple committee honored both dignitaries by presenting them with traditional shawls and temple mementoes as a mark of respect and gratitude.

Several local leaders and dignitaries participated in the program, including Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari, Aiza Mandal President Jayanna, Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, State Official Representative Sheikshavali Achari, Medikonda Swami, Sridhar, and others. The entire event reflected the spiritual fervor and communal harmony of the region.