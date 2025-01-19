Live
Grand Sri Sri Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy Brahmotsavam Begins: Schedule and Key Details Announced
Gadwal: Sri Sri Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy Brahmotsavam: Jathara Details Announced
Date: February 15, 2025 (Saturday)
At 8:30 AM, a grand procession will take place from the residence of the temple priest, Sri Lakshmireddy, to the Sri Sri Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy temple. The traditional Mondi Chattam ritual will be conducted at 8:00 PM.
Date: February 16, 2025 (Sunday)
The Prabhotsavam ceremony of Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy will be held at 9:00 PM.
Date: February 17, 2025 (Monday)
At 10:35 PM, the grand Maharathotsavam (chariot festival) will take place as part of the Brahmotsavam celebrations. The event details were officially recorded by Sri Maddi Chanakya Sharma.
The temple committee, village elders, leaders from all political parties, and numerous devotees have participated in organizing this sacred festival.
Important Notice:
To ensure the success of the Brahmotsavam celebrations, a meeting will be held every day at 10:00 AM in the Sri Sri Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy temple starting tomorrow. All village elders, political leaders, and devotees are kindly requested to attend these meetings and share their suggestions to make the event a grand success.