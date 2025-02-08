Green Signal From High Command: Jumbo team for TPCC likely

Hyderabad: With the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) approving the revamp of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) executive, will the internal discord in the party finally come to an end? More importantly, will the rank and file now work unitedly for the party’s success in the upcoming MLC and local body elections? The AICC held extensive discussions with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president Mahesh Goud, and other senior party leaders before instructing them to submit a final consolidated list of names for the new executive.

According to sources, the revamped executive will feature four TPCC working presidents, representing the Muslim minority community, Reddys, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST), to ensure social justice.

Additionally, there will be 10 to 20 vice presidents and around a dozen general secretaries, making it a jumbo executive.

To strengthen the party ahead of the local body elections in the state, pending nominated posts will also be filled, sources said. Party insiders further revealed that the Congress high command and state leadership discussed strategies for the MLC elections and the upcoming local body polls. Revanth Reddy assured party high command that the Congress is well-prepared to demonstrate its strength in these elections. AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal reviewed the arrangements for the MLC elections, emphasizing party’s objective of retaining the Graduate Constituency and winning both MLC seats under the Teachers’ quota.

They also urged TPCC leaders to secure a majority in the local bodies while remaining vigilant about the sudden resurgence of Opposition parties, particularly the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in certain areas. Revanth Reddy also briefed the AICC leadership about recent meetings with MLAs and MLCs, where strategies were outlined to gear up for the local body elections. With a revamped TPCC and a focused strategy, the Congress aims to solidify its position in Telangana’s political landscape.