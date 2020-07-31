Gudimalkapur: Demand to fix streetlights

Gudimalkapur: Residents of Satyanarayana Nagar in Gudimalkapur, Mehdipatnam demand the civic authorities to repair streetlights that are broken in the last few months.

The locals allege that the lights have worn out before lockdown was imposed."We've tried reaching out to officials several times, but our efforts went into vain," they added.

V Maheshwar Reddy, a resident, said, "The authorities delayed the issue until the state announced lockdown.They are doing the same even after the lockdown has been lifted. Many drunkards and howlers are seen roaming around during nights causing a sense of panic among residents. we request the authorities to take this issue with seriousness and resolve it."