Guv Jishnu Dev emphasises inclusive development

Suryapet: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma called for everyone in the society to become stakeholders in development, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every individual. On Thursday, he participated in an interactive session with district officials, artists, writers, and dignitaries in Suryapet.

The Governor was warmly welcomed by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, and other officials. During his visit, he visited stalls set up by various departments in the office complex and later received a police guard of honour.

Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar briefed the Governor on Suryapet’s significance, culture, traditions, and key development and welfare programmes.

The Governor praised the district’s development efforts, particularly in reducing anaemia from 73% in 2021 to 21% in 2024; he emphasized that this achievement could serve as a model for addressing anaemia across the State. He commended the declaration of 475 villages in the district as open defecation-free under the Swachh Bharat initiative.

He stressed the need for greater participation of all sections of society, especially in districts like Suryapet, to uplift people above the poverty line. Moreover, he praised the work of women’s self-help groups in the district, noting that future development is tied to women’s empowerment.

He encouraged showcasing successful women entrepreneurs as role models for others to follow, adding that economic empowerment occurs when money is in the hands of women.

The Governor also noted that Suryapet district is performing well in health and education, with a 96.91% pass rate in the 2024 10th-grade examinations.

He suggested that students should be introduced to small crafts and tools alongside their education to enhance their knowledge.

Meanwhile, Minister Uttam highlighted Telangana’s rapid development since its formation, with the State leading in per capita income. He also mentioned Telangana’s growing reputation in IT, software, pharma, and science sectors, as well as its advancements in agriculture, with a budget allocation of Rs 28,000 crore.

Several prominent individuals shared their achievements with the Governor, including national and international award winners in various fields such as sports, education, and the arts.