Hamari Awaaz Suno: Owaisi bros take to Paidal daura in Chandrayangutta

Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed confidence in winning the Chandrayangutta seat by a huge majority, citing the AIMIM's development work in the constituency

AIMIM changed its Rajendranagar candidate and fielded M Swamy Yadav on the last day of filing nominations

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi along with his younger brother and Chandrayangutta candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi conducted Paidaldaura in Chandrayangutta on Friday.

Party chief Asad Owaisi, who was in Rajasthan for the election campaign, reached the city on Friday and participated in their traditional Paidal Daura, as a part of election campaign for his younger brother. Starting from Pariwar Township, both Owaisi brothers visited various areas in Uppuguda division. They are holding door-to-door campaign and interacting with the voters. The brothers have been walking in arterial lanes and by-lanes of Chandrayangutta and appealing to the voters to vote in the favour of Majlis, ‘Patang ko vote do’.

Addressing newspersons, Akbaruddin Owaisi said he is confident of winning the Chandrayangutta seat by a huge majority. He claimed that the AIMIM has been involved in several development works and projects in the Chandrayangutta constituency. It has been a stronghold of the party, since 1999, the last five Assembly elections.

On Friday, the last day of filing nominations, the AIMIM party changed its Rajendranagar constituency candidate and fielded M Swamy Yadav, corporator Langer Houz. The candidate also filed his nomination on the last day, Friday.

Recently AIMIM chief Asad Owaisi announced former Langer Houz corporator B Ravi Yadav as the party candidate for Rajendranagar. However, due to some internal party tussle, the candidate was changed.

Earlier, the AIMIM chief announced Mohammad Mubeen as the party’s candidate from Bahadurpura constituency, replacing incumbent party stalwart Moazzam Khan.