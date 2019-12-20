Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hanamkonda: Pre-Christmas celebrated by employees of SDLCE

Hanamkonda: Pre-Christmas celebrated by employees of SDLCE
Highlights

The employees of School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) organised pre-Christmas celebrations on Kakatiya University campus here...

Hanamkonda: The employees of School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) organised pre-Christmas celebrations on Kakatiya University campus here on Friday. SDLCE Director Prof Guguloth Veeranna cut the cake on the occasion and exhorted the people to follow the path of Jesus Christ. "Christ taught us about peace and humility. All religions teach us peace, harmony, respect for humanity, and we need to follow them," Prof Veeranna said. Jesus Christ loved his enemies by feeding them, teaching them, and having compassion on them even when he knew they would later kill him. Such was the greatness of Christ, he added.

Rev Supriya and pastor Christopher of Kazipet CSI Church, SDLCE Assistant Registrar G Sarala Devi, SC/ST SDLCE Employees Union President Dr Kotte Bhaskar, vice-president Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj, Dr Jagan, Dr N Srinivas, Dr S Bikshapathi, Dr Gurubrahmam, Ch Yadagiri, B Satya Prakash, P Prathap, Dr S Srinivas, U Ravi, B Venkateshwarlu, Gopi, Swaroopa, Padmavathy, Sangeeth and S Swathi were among others present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top