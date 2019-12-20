Hanamkonda: Pre-Christmas celebrated by employees of SDLCE

Hanamkonda: The employees of School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) organised pre-Christmas celebrations on Kakatiya University campus here on Friday. SDLCE Director Prof Guguloth Veeranna cut the cake on the occasion and exhorted the people to follow the path of Jesus Christ. "Christ taught us about peace and humility. All religions teach us peace, harmony, respect for humanity, and we need to follow them," Prof Veeranna said. Jesus Christ loved his enemies by feeding them, teaching them, and having compassion on them even when he knew they would later kill him. Such was the greatness of Christ, he added.



Rev Supriya and pastor Christopher of Kazipet CSI Church, SDLCE Assistant Registrar G Sarala Devi, SC/ST SDLCE Employees Union President Dr Kotte Bhaskar, vice-president Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj, Dr Jagan, Dr N Srinivas, Dr S Bikshapathi, Dr Gurubrahmam, Ch Yadagiri, B Satya Prakash, P Prathap, Dr S Srinivas, U Ravi, B Venkateshwarlu, Gopi, Swaroopa, Padmavathy, Sangeeth and S Swathi were among others present.