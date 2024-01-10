Harish alleges vindictive politics by Cong; cases being filed against BRS activists

Hyderabad: Taking exception to cases being filed against party activists, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao said on Tuesday that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao always focused on development but never on vindictive politics.

Speaking in party’s preparatory meeting of Khammam Lok Sabha constituency at Telangana Bhavan, he said defeat of BRS was temporary; future belongs to the party. The Congress has started a vindictive approach targeting BRS leaders. If BRS had adopted the same approach the Congress leaders would have been in jail till now. “KCR always focused on development; he doesn’t practice revenge politics. Hearts of BRS activists are burning; they are ready to show their might in the Lok Sabha elections,” said Rao.

He said the Congress has been fixing 100-day deadlines for everything. After the 100 days people of State would file cheating cases against the party. We will not stay in Hyderabad all the time. We will come to you. Have patience for a few days; people would bless BRS with power in a golden plate,” quipped Rao. He alleged there were three groups in the Congress in Khammam, including YSR Congress, TDP Congress and the original Congress. The BRS leader said it was Nama Nageswara Rao who had asked more questions than any other Telangana member in Parliament.

It will be beneficial for Khammam if Nama gets elected to the Lok Sabha’. He alleged that the Congress and BJP colluded to transfer seven mandals of Telangana and Siler project into Andhra Pradesh. He took exception to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s comments that there was no need of BRS for Telangana. ‘Reddy thinks he can do injustice to Telangana if there is no BRS, but he should remember that BRS was the home party of Telangana.