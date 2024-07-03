Harish demands Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia & job to farmer’s kin

Khammam: Highlighting the tragic suicide of farmer Prabhakar in Khammam, BRS MLA Harish Rao called for a high-level inquiry to hold the responsible officials accountable.

“Instead of filing cases on encroachers based on the dying statement of farmer, police are trying to file case on the person who took the video,” he stated on Tuesday.

“Prabhakar’s suicide was a direct result of Congress’ governance as the farmer couldn’t get help from SI, Tehsildar or Collector. Farmer’s father tried to file a complaint at the police station, but it was not being registered, reflecting the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana,” he said, demanding that the State government pay Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia and a government job for a family member.