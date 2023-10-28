Harish flags realtors’ fears over Hyd’bad turning a la Amaravati

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Friday that city realtors fear if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao does not come back to power, Hyderabad would turn like Amaravati.

He was speaking at a meeting at Telangana Bhavan where former TPCC secretary Singireddy Somashekhar Reddy, AS Rao Nagar corporator Singireddy Sirisha, Ravi Kumar Mudiraj alias BithiriSatthi and a large number of Congress leaders and activists joined the BRS party.

Rao asked whether there should be a strong or weak leadership in the State. ‘There is strong KCR on this side and who is on the other side? No matter how many leaders do tricks, it is KCR, who will be hitting a hat-trick, he said.

Lashing out at the Opposition parties, Rao said while KCR's agenda was farmer welfare, that of the Opposition ‘is abusing others. It is very easy to abuse and level allegations, but difficult to give water, power, ‘RythuBandhu’ to farmers, constructing biggest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

“We need people who build the future, not those who talk nonsense. KCR promoted IT industries on one side and agriculture on the other. Today there is no water shortage, no current cuts,” he said.

Rao recalled industrialists staging a dharna for electricity in Hyderabad. ‘KCR provided 24-hour continuous power. There is no drought, no curfew here. “Hero Sunny Deol came here and was surprised about development. Superstar Rajinikanth also said Hyderabad has developed like New York. The Rajinis next door understands this, but the Gajinis here don’t ” he quipped.

The minister said Telangana was developed in all fields. It has 7.7 per cent increase in green cover, groundwater rose by 6.6 meters. The production of paddy increased from 99 lakh metric tonnes to 2.48 crore tonnes. IT has developed tremendously due to efforts of Minister KT Rama Rao. This has led to creation of more jobs. Telangana is no.1 in producing doctors. We have been providing 10,000 doctors every year. It is no.1 in per capita income and power consumption. Rao called upon leaders to ensure victory of BRS in all city constituencies, including Uppal, Medchal, Malkajgiri. He said the Congress will not open account in the GHMC area. ‘The BJP will get duck out, Congress will get run out, KCR will score a century’, he forecast.