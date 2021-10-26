Harish Rao, Kavitha give a miss to TRS plenary

Hyderabad: While most of the party leaders were present at the TRS party plenary to mark 20 years of its inception, senior leaders, including Minister T Harish Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha and other leaders skipped the celebrations.

Especially, the leaders who are campaigning in HuzurabadAssembly constituency skipped the all important meetings. While Kavitha is in Dubai, other leaders including Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar, Rythu Bandhu chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Government Whip B Suman did not attend the plenary held on Monday.

Sources said that the party leadership has asked the leaders in Huzurabad not to visit the city and continue their campaign in the bypoll-bound constituency. Sources also said that the party leadership decided this after the local leaders insisted that the leaders should not leave the constituency at this crucial point. They felt that the momentum which the party achieved during the last two weeks would go waste if the leaders shift their focus even for a single day.

Hence, the leadership has asked the leaders involved in the campaign not to come to the city and asked them to stay there. Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also spoke about the missing leaders in the plenary stating that they were busy campaigning.