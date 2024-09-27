Live
Just In
Harvest School students selected for ‘Junior Math Olympiad’
A total of 30 students from Harvest Schools have been selected for the Junior Mathematics Olympiad, conducted by the Institute of Mathematical Education, Thane.
Khammam: A total of 30 students from Harvest Schools have been selected for the Junior Mathematics Olympiad, conducted by the Institute of Mathematical Education, Thane. The students cleared the Maths Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024, held on August 31, across the country.
Notably, G Arjun secured the first rank with 84 marks, followed by S Abhiram with 76 marks, and Eesha Singh, Krishna Suchet, and Ayog Dheer shared the third rank with 74 marks. The school management congratulated the students on their achievement, stating that it was commendable that they had excelled in the rigorous math exam. Meanwhile, Harvest Group of Institutions’ Correspondent P Ravimurth and Principal R Parvathi Reddy felicitated the students on Thursday and encouraged them to perform well in the next level exam. IIT branch in-charges G Umamaheswara Rao, K Nagaraju, and math faculty members attended the programme.