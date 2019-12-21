Trending :
HC orders re-postmortem to bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case

The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered to conduct a second post-mortem to the bodies of four accused who killed earlier this month in the police encounter.

It further said to take a video of the post-mortem and submit with the post-mortem report by 5 pm on Monday. The bodies will be handed over to their families in the presence of police after the process.

The court also asked to secure the collection of evidence in a sealed cover.

The verdict comes after the Gandhi Hospital superintendent Sravan told the court that the bodies will be completely decomposed in a week. So far, 50 percent of the bodies were decomposed, he said when the court asked the status of the bodies.

