HC warns Musi River encroachers of action

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, the High Court Single Bench of Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy adjudicated 41 writ petitions, filed by owners of the houses, which were constructed by the petitioners in the Musi River Zone.

The petitioners have approached the High Court with a grievance to declare the action of the Revenue Officials and HYDRA in interfering with their peaceful possession and making efforts to demolish their residential houses / occupations on the ground that the petitioners have purchased their respective houses under registered sale deeds in approved layout sanctioned by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Further, they have obtained construction permissions from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and constructed houses in compliance with the Building Rules, 2012 which were issued in G.O.Ms.No.168.

After hearing the petitioners, Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy passed a detailed order, directing the State Government –

(i) For strict implementation of the Supreme Court guidelines regarding the removal of unauthorised constructions in the Full Tank Level (FTL), Buffer Zone, and River Bed Zone of the Musi River and emphasised the protection of these zones as part of an ongoing effort to rejuvenate the river and restore its ecological and urban significance.

(ii) Serve notices to encroachers and promptly remove illegal constructions from the FTL, River Bed Zone, and Buffer Zone.

(iii) Temporary and unauthorised structures must be cleared in a time-bound manner.

(iv) For patta and Shikam patta lands under occupation, the authorities must issue notices

and acquire these lands by paying fair compensation as per legal norms.

A socio-economic survey to be done by the officials to assess and rehabilitate affected

individuals and all the affected families should be accommodated in suitable housing

and support, particularly under the government’s 2BHK

housing scheme.

(v) Ensuring displaced families are accommodated and their livelihoods restored.

(vi) Encroachers are barred from obstructing boundary surveys, with police directed to provide security to officials conducting these activities.

(vii) Provision of livelihood support through interest-free loans, educational access, and welfare schemes.