Health Mela held at Shadnagar

SHADNAGAR: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav on Wednesday stated that the government has taken steps to provide quality medical care. The Block Level Health Mela was inaugurated by MLA Anjaiah Yadav at the Shadnagar Municipal Indoor Stadium under the auspices of all the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the Shadnagar division by the National Health Mission (NHM) as part of the Aayushman Bharat Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, The MLA said that everyone should take advantage of the Health Fair organised by Aayushman Bharat. At the Mega Health Fair, the government will provide free treatment and medicines at the hospital along with general tests like KCR kit, BP, sugar and diagnosis of diseases like cancer, he said. He said they would be given identity cards if they come to the camp and will be registered with their Aadhaar card and phone number so that they could receive government medical services anywhere in the country. Dr Damodar said that more than 300 people had already been served at the health fair.

Health department officials, TRS leaders, ward members, activists and others were also present.