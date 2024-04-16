Hearings on Kavitha’s bail petition postponed till April 22

Live
Highlights
The Rouse Avenue CBI Special Court Judge is on leave. With this, her trial was postponed. The court will hear arguments on April 22 or 23
New Delhi/Hyderabad: The hearing on the regular bail petition of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was arrested in the Delhi liquor case and is in Tihar Jail, has been postponed. The Rouse Avenue CBI Special Court Judge is on leave. With this, her trial was postponed. The court will hear arguments on April 22 or 23. She has filed a petition in the court that she is innocent in the liquor case and the case has been filed against her illegally, so she should be granted bail.
The case was supposed to be heard on Tuesday, but it was postponed as the judge was on vacation. Kavitha filed a bail petition on Monday in the case where she was arrested by the CBI. The hearing will be held on 22.
