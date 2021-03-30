Heatwave warning in 24 districts for 3 days

Adilabad records highest max temp of 42 deg C;

Begumpet: Beware! Heatwave conditions are likely to occur at isolated pockets in 24 districts of the State on March 31 and April 1 and 2, the IMD warned on Tuesday.

According to the IMD bulletin, the districts are: Adilabad, Kumarambheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, RajannaSircilla, Karimanagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal (R and U), Jangaon, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli.

In line with the prevailing hot weather conditions, Adilabad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, the highest of the season so far, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The bulletin said the day temperatures in the State registered an appreciable rise ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were above normal by 1.6 to 3 deg C in some parts and normal in some other areas. There was no large change in most parts.

The other day temperatures were: Nizamabad 41.4, Dundigal 40.5, Ramagundam 40.4, Mahbubnagar 40, Nalgonda 39.4, Hyderabad 39.3, Bhadrachalam 39.2, Hakimpet 38.8, Medak 38.6, Hanamkonda 38 and Khammam 36.6.

In Hyderabad the forecast of maximum temperatures said they would be 40,40, 39,39, 39 & 40 from March 31 to April 5 respectively, with partly cloudy sky as the outlook. The corresponding night temperatures would be 26, 26, 26, 26, 27 & 27.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature during the last 24 hours of 20 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak. The night temperatures registered an appreciable rise by 2.1 to 4 deg C in some parts, as mainly low-level northerlies prevailed over the State. The temperatures were above normal in some parts, normal in others and below normal by -1.6 to -3 deg C in some other areas.

Medak records lowest min temp of 20 deg C; Adilabad 21.4, Ramagundam 23, Nalgonda 23.2, Hanamkonda 23.5, Nizamabad 24.1, Bhadrachalam 24.2, Hakimpet&Dundigal 24.5 each, Khammam 24.6, Mahbubnagar 25.2, Hyderabad 25.6.