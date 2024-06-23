Heavy rain occurred in Hyderabad, low lying areas flooded

On Sunday afternoon, heavy rain brought chaos to many parts of the city, inconveniencing pedestrians and motorists alike. One of the most severely affected areas was Vanasthalipuram, where the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway was flooded due to the downpour.



While road widening work is currently in progress along the highway, motorists were left stranded as floodwaters engulfed the road. The situation caused significant delays and difficulties for those trying to navigate the flooded area.

Authorities have urged caution and advised alternative routes for those looking to avoid the flooded highway.