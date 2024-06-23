  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Heavy rain occurred in Hyderabad, low lying areas flooded

Heavy rain occurred in Hyderabad, low lying areas flooded
x
Highlights

On Sunday afternoon, heavy rain brought chaos to many parts of the city, inconveniencing pedestrians and motorists alike.

On Sunday afternoon, heavy rain brought chaos to many parts of the city, inconveniencing pedestrians and motorists alike. One of the most severely affected areas was Vanasthalipuram, where the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway was flooded due to the downpour.

While road widening work is currently in progress along the highway, motorists were left stranded as floodwaters engulfed the road. The situation caused significant delays and difficulties for those trying to navigate the flooded area.

Authorities have urged caution and advised alternative routes for those looking to avoid the flooded highway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X