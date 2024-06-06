  • Menu
Heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Nagar Kurnool district

Nagar Kurnool district center received heavy rain from last night till morning.

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool district center received heavy rain from last night till morning. The maximum rainfall of 77 mm was recorded in Vangur mandal KistamPally of the district. It rained all night with heavy thunders. Roads have been damaged in many places due to this rain. Roads in villages have become muddy. On the other hand, a compound wall collapsed in a government degree college near Nellikonda in the district headquarters.

It is not even a year since the construction of the compound wall, it is alleged that the collapse was due to the negligence of the contractor. On the other hand, in BC Colony in the district center, a young man protested by sitting in the mud as the road in his colony became muddy due to the rain.

Due to the rains, there was a power outage throughout the night. Due to the lack of electricity, people were struggling all night. However, after many days, farmers are sowing seeds in many mandals of the district due to heavy rain for the third time in a week. At present, due to the untimely rain that fell last night, most of the ponds have been filled with water and the dried up ponds are full of water.

