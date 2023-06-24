  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Heavy rains to lash several districts in Telangana today and tomorrow

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

8 districts to receive rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on Saturday

Hyderabad: Heavy rains will lash in many districts of Telangana on Saturday and Sunday. Asifabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli and Mulugu districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on Saturday, the Met Department said.

Also, seven more districts are likely to receive 64.5 to 115.5 mm of rainfall. The disaster response forces have been advised to be alert in the respective districts.

The Southwest Monsoon which entered Telangana the other day has extended to some parts of Nizamabad district. Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad and a part of Adilabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X