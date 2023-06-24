Live
Heavy rains to lash several districts in Telangana today and tomorrow
8 districts to receive rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on Saturday
Hyderabad: Heavy rains will lash in many districts of Telangana on Saturday and Sunday. Asifabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli and Mulugu districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on Saturday, the Met Department said.
Also, seven more districts are likely to receive 64.5 to 115.5 mm of rainfall. The disaster response forces have been advised to be alert in the respective districts.
The Southwest Monsoon which entered Telangana the other day has extended to some parts of Nizamabad district. Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad and a part of Adilabad.
