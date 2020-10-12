Heavy rains wreak havoc across Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: Heavy rains have created havoc across Palamuru region during the past 2-3 days. Though the initial two days witnessed medium rain, on Monday, heavy rains hit almost all parts of Mahabubnagar filling up of all ponds, lakes and reservoir.



These lakes and ponds are overflowing, inundating standing crops and causing huge loss to the farmers of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Taking stock of rain situation and various priority development progrmames taken up by the State government in villages, District Collector S Venkat Rao alerted all the officials including revenue, engineering, irrigation healthcare and agriculture departments to keep a vigil and constantly monitor the situation. He asked the officials to prepare a report on flood situation and agriculture damage due to heavy rains. The leaves of all the officials were cancelled and they were directed to work on holidays including second Saturday and Sunday so that they can constantly monitor the rain situation in the district, he informed.

For the past there days, overall average rain of more than 40 mm has been witnessed across all the five districts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar. In many places rivers and rivulets were overflowing and damaged the corps. The Collector directed the agriculture and irrigation officials to prepare a report on the same and asked them to submit to the government. The Collector also alerted the health officials to be alert as there is a possibility of spreading of diseases due to seasonal changes.