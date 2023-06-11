Heavy to moderate rains lash districts of Telangana

Hyderabad: In a respite to the residents of Hyderabad and other districts, scattered storms were received on Saturday night.



The temperatures, which were above 40 degree Celsius in most districts, has dipped slightly following the late evening showers in Jangaon, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir and Kamareddy districts, to mention a few.

While Zaffergadh in Jangaon registered a rainfall of 80mm by 9 pm, Mogdampalle in Sangareddy recorded 55.3mm. Nakrekal in Nalgonda with 54.3mm and Mootakondur in Yadadri Bhongir with 44.3mm too recorded strong showers.

In the GHMC limits too, moderate showers were reported from different areas. Shaikpet and Gunfoundry recorded 6.3mm, while Mehdipatnam recorded 5.5mm.

The showers, accompanied by strong winds, continued late into the night.