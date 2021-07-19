Heavy Traffic Jam on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

Dandu Malkapur: A road accident took place on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway at Dandu Malkapur in Yadadri district. A RTC bus collided with an old woman named Yadamma, 70 yrs old, who was going for corona vaccination. She died on the spot due to the accident. Villagers protested the death of an old woman on the national highway. Rastaroko was carried on with the dead body. The villagers got angry that the accident happened due to the lack of an underpass bridge.



The road was heavily congested with agitation. Vehicles were stopped for around two kilometres of distance on either side. ACP Shankar spoke to the protesters in Chautauqua. The villagers withdrew their concern with a police guarantee. After which the vehicles were allowed to move slowly