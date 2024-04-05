Hey Chief Minister Revanth Reddy! do you remember December 9: RS Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: The BRS party’s Nagarkurnool MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar has expressed his anger at the Congress government for breaking its promise to waive off crop loans as soon as it came to power. Does it mean the promise of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver to the farmers on December 9 after the Congress government in the state is stuck,” He asked.

RS Praveen Kumar said that if the farmers want new loans as investment assistance, they were being threatened to pay the old debt. “Hey Chief Minister Revanth Reddy! do you remember December 9,” he asked.

He warned that the Congress, which is trampling on all the promises made to the people after getting power, will have to pay the price for the anger of the farmers of Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.