High command holds 2-hr review: TG will become no.1 state globally says Rahul

Hyderabad: Flush with enthusiasm in the wake of the Congress’ outstanding performance in the elections to rural and urban local bodies in the state, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has expressed his hope that Telangana will rise to become number 1 state not just in the country, but across the globe.

Following the party’s emphatic victory in the recent polls to urban local bodies in Telangana, the Congress high command held a two-hour comprehensive review on Wednesday with the party’s state unit leaders and Ministers to chart the road ahead and advance the vision of ‘Prajala Telangana’.

Rahul Gandhi appreciated the Telangana government’s concept of integrated schools, describing it as a “positive initiative”.

Ministers informed the party leadership that they were achieving positive results through teamwork under the leadership of the Chief Minister. They conveyed that the Chief Minister has given them full freedom in implementing government programmes.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the party would continue striving to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen and work towards building a “truly inclusive Telangana”. He emphasised that the Congress government’s commitment to social welfare, economic empowerment, and justice for all remains firm and is reflected in its guarantees.

In a message shared after the meeting on his X account, Kharge said that detailed discussions were held with Telangana leaders and Ministers to plan strategies and strengthen governance in the State. Both Kharge and Rahul reportedly sought department-wise updates on government decisions and the implementation of various welfare schemes. They emphasised the need to further strengthen coordination and teamwork within the government.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal, CWC special invitee from Telangana Ch. Vamshi Chand Reddy and several State Ministers participated in the review.