Hindustani classical recital of Pt. Shubhendra Rao held

Pt. Shubhendra Rao, an internationally acclaimed performer, composer, cultural entrepreneur and music educator, enthralled the audience
Hyderabad: Surmangadal, in association with Telangana Tourism, organised a Hindustani classical recital of Pt. Shubhendra Rao on Sitar and Vidushi Dr Ashwini Bhide on Vocal, as a part of Morning Raaga at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture & Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) at Masab Tank here on Sunday.
Pt. Shubhendra Rao, an internationally acclaimed performer, composer, cultural entrepreneur and music educator, enthralled the audience. A protégé of Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar, Rao established himself “not only as a master of his instrument, but also as a thinking musician” and “a musical bridge to many cultures.
Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, a celebrated Hindustani classical vocalist known for her nuances and intellectually driven approach to music also performed and took audience by storm with his impeccable performance
Accompanying Pt. Ram Kumar Mishra was Tanay Rege on Tabla and Dnyaneshwar Sonawane on Harmonium.