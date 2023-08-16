Live
- Netflix allows select users to play games on TV, PC
- Wipro launches centre of excellence on generative AI at IIT Delhi
- State Government to take suggestions from 1 cr people on increasing to increase state economy by 2.5 times
- Rajasthan now a Role model for India-CM
- Arch-rivals Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam unite for stunt in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
- AI with 95% accuracy can steal passwords by 'listening' to keystrokes: Study
- Students participate in placement process at IIT Delhi
- 27 panchayats in Kangra hit by floods, says Himachal CM
- Won’t ban Bajrang Dal if voted to power in MP as some good people may also be associated: Digvijaya Singh
- Govt officials should be called to courts only in exceptional cases: Centre to SC
HMDA: Mokila layout pre-bid meeting for phase-II
Hyderabad: In wake of overwhelming response for the e-auction of open plots in phase-I of Mokila layout, the HMDA has decided to sell more 300 plots as part of phase-II which will begin from August 23. A pre-bid meeting with prospective buyers will be held on Thursday.
Earlier during phase-I bidding a total of 50 plots were sold through e-auction. Those who are interested may participate in the bidding by registering on the website of MSTC Limited. The e-auction for the phase-II will be carried out between August 23 and 29 and the last date for registration is on August 21. Similar to phase-I, the upset price for e-auction in the phase-II will begin at Rs 25,000 per square yard with an increment of Rs 1,000 per square yard during bidding. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) to participate in the e-auction is Rs 1 lakh.