HMDA: Mokila layout pre-bid meeting for phase-II

Hyderabad: In wake of overwhelming response for the e-auction of open plots in phase-I of Mokila layout, the HMDA has decided to sell more 300 plots as part of phase-II which will begin from August 23. A pre-bid meeting with prospective buyers will be held on Thursday.

Earlier during phase-I bidding a total of 50 plots were sold through e-auction. Those who are interested may participate in the bidding by registering on the website of MSTC Limited. The e-auction for the phase-II will be carried out between August 23 and 29 and the last date for registration is on August 21. Similar to phase-I, the upset price for e-auction in the phase-II will begin at Rs 25,000 per square yard with an increment of Rs 1,000 per square yard during bidding. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) to participate in the e-auction is Rs 1 lakh.