Holi cheers, political jibes: BJP slams Revanth govt

Hyderabad: The BJP celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm at its state office on Tuesday. Party leaders and state officials joined the festivities, exchanging greetings and playing with colours to highlight unity, friendship and harmony. Following the celebrations, BJP state spokesperson and media in‑charge NV Subhash addressed a press conference.

He extended Holi greetings to the people of Telangana and the media, while sharply criticising the Congress government’s performance over the past 26 months. He alleged that the Congress party, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, had failed to deliver on its pre‑election promises, including the much-publicised “six guarantees.” Subhash accused the government of attempting to acquire valuable private lands under the guise of the Gandhi Sarovar project near the Musi River, sparking public concern. He condemned the demolition of legal structures and poor households, contrasting it with Uttar Pradesh’s bulldozer actions against illegal encroachments.

He further criticised Revanth Reddy’s remarks about sending large sums to the Gandhi family, calling them insensitive at a time when Telangana citizens face economic hardships. Subhash also dismissed Reddy’s statements about making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, pointing to Congress’s declining influence nationwide and internal factionalism within the party.