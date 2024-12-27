Hon'ble Supreme Court Judge SVN Bhatti Visits Jogulamba Temple.

Live
Highlights
Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed a significant event as Hon’ble Supreme Court Judge SVN Bhatti visited the renowned Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple.
Gadwal : Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed a significant event as Hon’ble Supreme Court Judge SVN Bhatti visited the renowned Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple. Accompanying the visit was the Jogulamba Gadwal District Judge Kush.
The occasion was graced by temple Executive Officer (EO) R. Purendhar Kumar, Temple Chairman B. Nageshwar Reddy, DSP, CI, SI, MRO, and trustees Vishwanath Reddy, Jagadeeshwar Goud, and Gopal. Deputy Chief Priest & Ex-Officio Member D. Anand Sharma was also present, along with other dignitaries.
The visit was conducted with reverence, reflecting the cultural and spiritual importance of the temple.
