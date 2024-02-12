How can KCR go to Nalgonda without attending sessions in Assembly: Bhatti

Hyderabad: The person who did not come to the assembly... Will he go to the assembly in Nalgonda on Tuesday, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said referring to BRS chief KCR. Bhatti vikramarka spoke during the debate on Krishna waters in the Assembly on Monday.

He criticized that the main opposition leader KCR did not come to the assembly if they wanted to discuss Krishna waters in the assembly and send a resolution to the Central government. Will the person who did not come to the assembly go to the public meeting tomorrow, he complained.

He alleged that BRS was talked in their favor by ENC Muralidhara Rao. He was criticized for continuing the BRS government for ten years despite his retirement. He expressed anger that Harish Rao had misled the House during the debate on Krishna waters. He warned that there are many BRS agents in the government... action will be taken against them soon.