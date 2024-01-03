Huge set back for BRS in Warangal

Hyderabad: BRS party is going to get a shock in Warangal district. Many BRS corporators and other leaders of Warangal Corporation will join the Congress in the presence of CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday. Already BRS corporator Gundeti Narender has joined Congress.

Warangal East Constituency Corporators are in touch with Konda Surekha and Konda Murali. Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation has a total of 66 corporators. Four people won on behalf of Congress in the last election. Now more than half of Congress corporators are ready to join Congress. Mayor Gundu is getting ready to pass a motion of no confidence on Sudharani.