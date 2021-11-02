Huzurabad by-election: Ex minister, now BJP leader Eatala Rajender wins

Former health minister and BJP candidate Eatala Rajender retained his Huzurabad seat by winning over TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas with a margin of 23,865 votes.

Since the counting of votes began, Eatala Rajender took the lead in all the rounds except in one or two and in postal ballot. Eatala Rajender has been winning in Huzurabad since 2004 for six times from TRS party creating a record of the leader with no defeat.

People in Huzurabad are said to have not lost faith in their leader and helped him to retain his seat. Eatala Rajender and his wife Jamuna started off to Karimnagar from Huzurabad to celebrate the victory.

The by-election has aroused interest in many after the ruling party dismissed Eatala Rajender from the state cabinet after allegations of land grabbing against him and later he walked out from the party and joined hands with BJP. The BJP fielded Eatala for Huzurabad by-election who kicked off 350 km padayatra from Batturonipalli in Kamalapur mandal. He visited 125 villages in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency during the padayatra.