Hyd city to get 90 km of cycle tracks

Hyderabad: In a good news for amateur cyclists and fitness enthusiasts in Hyderabad. In the months to come, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will lay 90 km of cycle tracks in different parts of the Hyderabad.

The infrastructure will be a mix of permanent and temporary cycle tracks, municipal officials said on Friday. For enhanced safety, nearly all the upcoming tracks will be provided with kerbs on either side, which will isolate the cyclists from traffic.

Some of the areas where the new permanent tracks will be laid in the next few months include a three-km track from Habsiguda crossroads to Uppal crossroads, a four-km track from Bairamalguda crossroads to Owaisi Junction and a four-km track from Aramghar to Owaisi Junction.

Simultaneously, the GHMC will also build, a six-km temporary cycle track around KBR Park, a six-km track from IKEA to Raidurg via Biodiversity and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU which includes the track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. A part of the cycle track from IKEA to Raidurg will be permanent and the remaining temporary.

A two-km cycle track from Bio Diversity Junction to Leather Park, a 450-m track from Rolling Hills to AIG Hospitals and a 2.25-km track from Khajaguda to Nanakramguda is also in the pipeline. At several locations along with the cycle tracks, pavements are being built and saplings planted.