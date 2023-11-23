Hyd Commissioner casts vote through postal ballot

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, casts his vote through a postal ballot at Amberpet on Wednesday. Sandeep Shandilya, being on election duty during the Telangana polls, was eligible to exercise his voting rights via a postal ballot.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), special voters, service voters, voters on election duty and electors subjected to preventive detention are entitled to make use of the postal ballot option.

Earlier, Sandeep Shandilya was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday after he complained of giddiness. He was diagnosed with acute spondylitis and low blood pressure. Following his recovery, he resumed work.