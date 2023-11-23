Live
- 287 acres of assigned lands distributed
- SCR to run Sabarimala special trains
- Ten injured after an Eicher van hits lorry carrying coal in East Godavari
- Goshamahal: Whose seat is it, anyway?
- Anantapur: Awareness programme on millets held
- Jamiatul Ulama backs BRS
- Central varsity launches Sanskrit learning classes
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 23, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on November 23, 2023
- JIH plumps for 69 Cong, 41 BRS candidates in TS
Hyd Commissioner casts vote through postal ballot
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, casts his vote through a postal ballot at Amberpet on Wednesday
Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, casts his vote through a postal ballot at Amberpet on Wednesday. Sandeep Shandilya, being on election duty during the Telangana polls, was eligible to exercise his voting rights via a postal ballot.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), special voters, service voters, voters on election duty and electors subjected to preventive detention are entitled to make use of the postal ballot option.
Earlier, Sandeep Shandilya was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday after he complained of giddiness. He was diagnosed with acute spondylitis and low blood pressure. Following his recovery, he resumed work.
