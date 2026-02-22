  1. Home
Hyd on course to become ‘Healing Capital’, says Sridhar Babu

  • Created On:  22 Feb 2026 7:32 AM IST
Hyd on course to become 'Healing Capital', says Sridhar Babu
IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu speaking at The Grand Master 2025 - Hyderabad Edition in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday said the State government is taking planned steps to transform Hyderabad — already a global pharma and life sciences hub — into a “Healing Capital” by integrating healthcare with data science and digital innovation. Addressing the closing session of PHUSE APAC Connect 2026 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the Minister said the future of healthcare would depend on the convergence of clinical science, artificial intelligence (AI) and real-world evidence.

He noted that clinical research is poised for transformative change, with technology set to play a decisive role. In this context, Telangana is building a forward-looking ecosystem to respond to future challenges and leverage emerging opportunities in healthcare. Sridhar Babu listed key initiatives including AI City, Young India Skills University, expansion of Genome Valley, strengthening of data infrastructure, citizen health profiling, a dedicated medical tourism policy and the proposed Telangana Life Sciences School.

D Sridhar BabuHyderabad Healing CapitalPHUSE APAC Connect 2026Genome Valley TelanganaAI in Healthcare
