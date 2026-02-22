Hyd on course to become ‘Healing Capital’, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday said the State government is taking planned steps to transform Hyderabad — already a global pharma and life sciences hub — into a “Healing Capital” by integrating healthcare with data science and digital innovation. Addressing the closing session of PHUSE APAC Connect 2026 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the Minister said the future of healthcare would depend on the convergence of clinical science, artificial intelligence (AI) and real-world evidence.

He noted that clinical research is poised for transformative change, with technology set to play a decisive role. In this context, Telangana is building a forward-looking ecosystem to respond to future challenges and leverage emerging opportunities in healthcare. Sridhar Babu listed key initiatives including AI City, Young India Skills University, expansion of Genome Valley, strengthening of data infrastructure, citizen health profiling, a dedicated medical tourism policy and the proposed Telangana Life Sciences School.