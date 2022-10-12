Hyderabad: 10 Traffic Task force vehicles flagged off

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra flagged off 10 Traffic Task Force vehicles at Wipro Circle in Gachibowli on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Stephen said that these task force vehicles have been formed to regularise traffic congestion in the traffic congested areas under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Six Traffic Task Force Bikes were launched in August and are working effectively in streamlining the traffic. In addition to these, more 10 vehicles were launched. These traffic task force vehicles will work under the supervision of command control.

Cyberabad Traffic Task Force Bikes have been provided with the equipment including public addressing system, first aid kit, body worn camera, shoulder light, reflective jacket, goggles, LED baton etc.

Cyberabad Traffic DCP Srinivas Rao said that there is a possibility of traffic jams in the IT corridor and industrial areas and these task force vehicles will always ply in congested areas and ensure smooth flow of traffic. With these vehicles, violations like wrong side driving, parking on the road, parking of push carts on the road will be reduced."

A total of 10 motorcycles have been specially made for this task force in collaboration with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and a total of 20 constables will work in this task force. A senior rank officer will be in-charge. These task force teams will be patrolling the areas with heavy traffic during peak hours and will give proper instructions to people from time to time on traffic related matters especially through Public Address System (PAS).

The Traffic Task Force will mainly be focusing on heavy traffic road stretches in areas including Gachibowli Junction, Khajaguda, Biodiversity, Nanak Ramguda, NIA Junction, Cyber Towers, 100 ft Junction, Cable Bridge, Indira Nagar, IIIT Junction, DLF, Raghavendra Colony, Kottaguda, Nizampet, Miyapur Metro Station, JNTU, Kukatpally, Kompally, Pate Basheerabad, Medchal Check and Shamshabad.