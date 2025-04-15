Hyderabad: 2 children suffocate to death in locked car

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two children allegedly died due to asphyxiation after being trapped in a locked car near their house in Damaragidda, Chevella mandal (Ranga Reddy district) on Monday afternoon. They were identified as Tanmaya Sree (5), daughter of K Vankatesh and Joythi, from Pamena village and Abhinaya Sree (4), daughter Mahender and Uma Rani, from Sitaramnagar village. Both playing reportedly entered the parked car at their house. As the vehicle’s doors got locked, the children, who did not know how to unlock, suffocated to death.

The children, along with their parents, had come to a relative’s house in Damargidda to attend a marriage function. Anxious after realising that the children, who had gone out to play, were missing, desperate parents searched for all possible places. They observed the children lying unconscious in the car after about 30-45 minutes. They immediately shifted them to a government hospital, where they were declared brought dead, said a Chevella police official.

The police, after learning about the incident, rushed to the hospital, but the parents had taken away the bodies to their respective villages. The police said no complaint has been lodged so far.